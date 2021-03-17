AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after buying an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 100,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,734,439. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a PE ratio of -562.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

