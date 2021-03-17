Aave (AAVE) Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $376.16 or 0.00642039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and approximately $263.99 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00052389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025230 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00033946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,441,665 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.