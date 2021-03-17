AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,026.60

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,026.60 ($26.48) and traded as high as GBX 2,080 ($27.18). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,080 ($27.18), with a volume of 75,888 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,026.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,996.01. The stock has a market cap of £469.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total value of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

