AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.72

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.72, with a volume of 3213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELUXY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

