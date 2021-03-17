AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.18

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 49530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.44.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 5.79%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

