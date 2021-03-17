AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.14. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $14.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

