Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $8,403,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 54,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

