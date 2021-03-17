Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 11th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock remained flat at $$5.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 363,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,504. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
