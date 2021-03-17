Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 11th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock remained flat at $$5.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 363,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,504. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

