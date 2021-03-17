Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Update

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 767,600 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 602,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.62 million, a P/E ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

