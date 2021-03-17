Abyss Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00052487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.00640461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00033737 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.