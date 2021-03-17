Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.39

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.39 and last traded at C$18.98, with a volume of 26721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Acadian Timber to an “undeperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadian Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$315.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.34.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

