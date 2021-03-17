Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $263.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,273. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.74. The company has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.08.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

