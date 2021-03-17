Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lowered Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Accor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of ACCYY remained flat at $$8.33 on Wednesday. 35,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,326. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. Accor has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.