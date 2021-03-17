Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 107,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 337,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

