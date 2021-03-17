Actinium One Day Volume Reaches $49,982.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $622,116.67 and approximately $49,982.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000146 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,398,700 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

