Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

