Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 11th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

GOLF traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. 263,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

