Acutus Medical (AFIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

