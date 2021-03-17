Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 11th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

