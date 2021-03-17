Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as high as $8.91. Adecoagro shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 565,698 shares traded.
AGRO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.21.
Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.
