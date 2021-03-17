Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as high as $8.91. Adecoagro shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 565,698 shares traded.

AGRO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 34,053 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.