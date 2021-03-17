AdEx Network (ADX) Market Capitalization Achieves $145.16 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $145.16 million and approximately $44.84 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00051788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.49 or 0.00637280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00070181 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033512 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,996,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,854,305 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

