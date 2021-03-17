adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADDYY. Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.64. 32,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,595. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.24. adidas has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.