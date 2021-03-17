Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

