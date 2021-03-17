Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,865.42

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,865.42 ($37.44) and traded as high as GBX 2,985 ($39.00). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,973 ($38.84), with a volume of 376,532 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,314.20 ($30.24).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,997.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,865.42. The stock has a market cap of £8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 880 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28).

Admiral Group Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

