Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,203 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,892. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.45 and its 200-day moving average is $479.36.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

