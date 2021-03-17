Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,138,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock opened at $104.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $113.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

