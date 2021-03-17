Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 229.99 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.82. The stock has a market cap of £495.56 million and a PE ratio of 36.83. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

