Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 229.99 ($3.00) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.82. The stock has a market cap of £495.56 million and a PE ratio of 36.83. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile
