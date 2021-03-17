Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60,183 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $76,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of AMD opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

