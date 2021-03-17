Advisory Research Inc. Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

STZ stock opened at $230.63 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

