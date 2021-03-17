Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,123 shares of company stock worth $42,296,570. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $478.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $195.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.14. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

