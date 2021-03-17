Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 7%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 231,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 555,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $64.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 33.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

