aelf Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. aelf has a market capitalization of $169.56 million and approximately $39.60 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.92 or 0.00646410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025285 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034295 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

