AerCap (NYSE:AER) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AER. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of AER stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.69 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

