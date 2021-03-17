AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Get AerCap alerts:

NYSE AER opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.69 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 839.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $11,285,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $7,418,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.