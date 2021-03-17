AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Trading 8.7% Higher

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 100,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 404,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroCentury stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.59% of AeroCentury worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.