Aeron Hits Market Capitalization of $550,534.10 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 148.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 147.3% higher against the dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $550,534.10 and $214,757.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.80 or 0.00636288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034089 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

