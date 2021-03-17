Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.27% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $713.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

