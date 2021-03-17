Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 11th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.