Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 11th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:AFBI opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Affinity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.08.
Affinity Bancshares Company Profile
Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.