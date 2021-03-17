Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $70.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.64.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 in the last quarter.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

