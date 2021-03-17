Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 763.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,859 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

