Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.18% of Aflac worth $57,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

