Aion Market Capitalization Tops $137.09 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $137.09 million and approximately $20.66 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,208.96 or 1.00091722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00035605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.32 or 0.00392604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00288720 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.94 or 0.00751332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6,086.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00084218 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

