Aion Price Hits $0.28 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $137.09 million and $20.66 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,208.96 or 1.00091722 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00035605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011711 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.32 or 0.00392604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00288720 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.94 or 0.00751332 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6,086.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00084218 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

