Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $55,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $274.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.91 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

