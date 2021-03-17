Airbloc Trading Up 164.1% Over Last Week (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 164.1% against the US dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $182,694.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00051699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00634344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025034 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033676 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

