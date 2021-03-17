Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $100.21 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.80 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $1,828,611. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

