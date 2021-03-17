Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) rose 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 1,353,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,933,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.
About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)
Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
