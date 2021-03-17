Akropolis One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38.23 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akropolis has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $146.74 million and $38.23 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00053949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.22 or 0.00655195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070422 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025490 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00034560 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,709,327,981 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

