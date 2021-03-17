Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,583,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,768 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.66% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,276,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 417,860 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $704,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 664.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $176.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.