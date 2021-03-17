Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Albertsons Companies worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,903,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,566 shares in the last quarter. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,935,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,132,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

ACI opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

